MLA Lays Stone for Works Under AMRUT Scheme in Mancherial

Adilabad: Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao laid the foundation stone for the drinking water pipeline with an estimated cost of Rs.48.50 crores, tank construction works under the AMRUT scheme and the construction of a bridge at Rallapet with an estimated cost of Rs.13 cores at Rangampet, CC road works with at Rs.5.67 crore in Mancherial on Sunday.

He also laid the foundation stone for a drinking water pipeline and construction of a tank at Rs.70 crore at Seetharampalli and CC road and drains with Rs.4.03 crores of DMFT in Naspur municipality and pipeline and tank works at Rs.20 crore and CC road and drainage works at Rs.55 lakh of DMFT in Luxettipet municipality under AMRUT scheme. Mancherial municipal chairman Salla Ippalaiah, vice chairman Salla Mahesh, commissioner Maruthi Prasad, public health DE Srinivas and councillors and Congress leaders were present.