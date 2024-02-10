MLA Harish Poonja Counters Congress with "Hindus' Tax - Hindus' Right"

Mangaluru: In response to the Congress-initiated 'my tax my right' campaign, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has presented a contrasting perspective with 'Hindus' tax - Hindus' right.'



The move comes in the backdrop of strong opposition from Congress leaders in Karnataka against the Union budget. Alleging that despite Karnataka contributing a substantial amount in taxes, the central government has neglected to allocate a proper share to the state, Congress leaders recently staged a protest in New Delhi.However, countering these claims, Belthangady MLA and state BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Harish Poonja took to social media platforms- Facebook and Twitter, to counter the Congress."Starting from this financial year, the tax contributions from Hindus should be exclusively utilized for the development of the Hindus. It is unjust to allocate the taxes paid by Hindus to other communities. Hindus' tax, Hindus' right," he asserted in his social media posts.Addressing reporters, Congress leader and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged Harish Poonja to acknowledge the reality."Poonja should refrain from being obstinate and instead acknowledge the veracity of our argument," he said."Despite the rise in tax amounts, there has been no corresponding increase in the allocation to the state. None of the BJP MLAs are addressing. This is our misfortune," he added.