MLA Distributes Insurance Certificates To Auto Drivers

Adilabad: MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao handed over the insurance policy certificates to the auto drivers at a programme organized in Mancherial town on Sunday.

This was a first-of-its-kind initiative taken up for the welfare and security of the auto drivers in the state, said the MLA, who paid for the insurance premium out of his pocket for 3,300 auto drivers and owners in the constituency. Premsagar Rao said that he would extend all possible help to the auto driver's families including all the government welfare schemes apart from providing driving licenses free of cost. Collector Badawath Santhosh, additional collector Motilal, Mancherial DCC president Rekha and deputy transport officer Puppala Srinivas, Mancherial and Naspur municipal chairmen Ravula Uppalaiah and Surmilla Venu and others were present.

