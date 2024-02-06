MLA Avanti urges CM for solution to BRTS issue

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during Assembly sessions on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking TDRs for the people who lost their houses fully or partially for BRTS road completion in Vepagunta, Visakhapatnam.

He said the Central government had sanctioned two Bus Rapid Transport System corridors—one corridor from Asilmetta to Vepagunta with an 18.27 km stretch and the other Pendurthi Transit Corridor with a length of 19.83 km. The present proposed stretch (2.20 km) from Gosala to Adivivaram Junction has been pending for implementation since long back.He said in a public meeting held last year, the land owners of Stretch-II (from Tholipavancha Junction to Adivivaram Junction with 1.1 km) requested to consider the high land value of all properties on a uniform basis as they are falling under the BPL category. They said most of them lost their livelihoods as their petty shops were completely affected by the road widening.He said all land losers covered in Stretch-ll of Adavivaram village may be given a commercial rate of Rs 35,000 per square yard uniformly.