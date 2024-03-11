BJP Resurrects CAA to Salvage its Popularity: MK Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), exploiting religious sentiments for political gains, in view of the coming elections.

In a message on social media on Monday Stalin said the people of India would never forgive the BJP for unleashing the divisive CAA and their spineless lackeys, the AIADMK, who shamelessly supported it, and that the people would ‘teach them a befitting lesson.’

‘Union BJP Government's divisive agenda has weaponised the Citizenship Act, turning it from a beacon of humanity to a tool of discrimination based on religion and race through the enactment of CAA. By betraying Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, they sowed seeds of division,’ he said.

Despite staunch opposition from democratic forces like DMK, the CAA was passed with the support of BJP's stooge, the AIADMK. But fearing backlash from the people, the BJP kept the act in cold storage, he said.

After the DMK came to power in 2021, a resolution was passed in the State Assembly urging the Union Government to repeal the CAA to safeguard the unity of the nation, uphold social harmony, and protect the ideal of secularism enshrined in our constitution, he pointed out.