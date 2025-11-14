Mizoram: MNF Candidate Leads By 590 Votes in Dampa bypoll

Aizawl: Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front's candidate R Lalthangliana was leading by 590 votes in the bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat after the fourth round of counting.



Lalthangliana secured 6,027 votes, while his nearest rival Vanlalsailova of the ruling ZPM bagged 5,437 votes.

There will be five rounds of counting in the bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

Polling for the Dampa assembly seat was held peacefully on Tuesday with 83.07 per cent of the 20,888 eligible voters exercising their franchise in the bypoll.

Five candidates of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, BJP and the People's Conference (PC) party are in the fray.