Mizoram CM also opposes Centre's move to fence India-Myanmar border

Guwahati: A day after Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma’s appeal to civil societies and the public to remain calm on the issue of scrapping the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and fencing along Indo-Myanmar border, the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) on Wednesday held a massive protest demonstration in Aizawl asking Centre to reconsider its decision.

It is significant that NGO coordination committee is a conglomerate of central committee of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) or women’s organisation, Mizoram Upa Pawl (MUP) or elders’ association, Zirlai Pawl (MZP) or students’ federation, and Mizo Students Union (MSU).

Asserting that the Free Movement Regime is a vital mechanism in maintaining the ethnic and cultural linkages between the Mizo people living on both sides of the border with Myanmar, the leaders of the coordination committee said that ending the FMR and fencing the border would have detrimental effects on the ethnic and cultural connections, disrupting the harmonious coexistence and cultural exchange that has been integral to the lives of the Mizo people living in both sides of the two neighbouring countries. The leaders also accused Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh of pressing New Delhi for this move. The NGOCC also threatened to intensify agitation if Centre fails to scrap the move.

Earlier Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma told reporters that he had discussed the issue of the proposed removal of FMR and border fencing with union home minister Amit Shah extensively.

Pleading that the state should be left out if Centre undertakes fencing of the 1,643km border with Myanmar Mr Lalduhoma said, “While the union home minister did not explicitly confirm the abandonment of the border fencing or the retention of FMR, based on our discussions, I am optimistic that the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram will not be fenced. I urge all stakeholders not to panic. There is no cause for alarm.”

He also informed that he recently met PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah and apprised them of the state's sentiment.

Meanwhile, the Mizo National Front (MNF), the largest opposition party in the state, said that the party vehemently opposed the termination of FMR and fencing of Mizoram-Myanmar border and expressed full support to the steps being taken by the NGOCC. The MNF accused the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government of not being firm enough in opposing the Centre’s moves.

It is significant that Nagaland government and NGOs of state have also opposed the move to scrap FMR and fencing of borders. In fact the Eastern Naga National Organization (ENNO) of Myanmar has also threatened that it would not allow “India’s plan” to erect fencing on the India-Myanmar border.