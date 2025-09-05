Mithun Chakraborty Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit at Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: Bollywood-actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has filed a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore at the Calcutta High Court against Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, accusing him of tarnishing his and his family members’ image with "baseless and slanderous allegations" at a press conference in July this year.

Chakraborty, a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, earlier sent a legal notice to Ghosh but was not satisfied with his reply. The BJP leader’s lawyer Bikash Singh on Thursday confirmed this newspaper of filing of the defamation suit.

According to the suit, Ghosh made several “baseless allegations” against Chakraborty, “accusing him of being a cheat and a traitor who was involved in the Alchemist Group money laundering scam, Rose Valley Financial Scandal and the Saradha Chit Fund Scandal.”

It also stated that the TMC leader alleged that Chakraborty “to protect himself from being arrested due to his alleged involvement in financial scandals, renounced his political affiliation with the All India Trinamul Congress and instead went to the Bharatiya Janata Party to show servility to the Hon'ble Prime Minister.”

The suit pointed out that Ghosh had “made unsubstantiated allegations” against Chakraborty’s son stating that the BJP leader “portrays a facade to the public at large, advocating for protection of women, while being the father of a rapist.”

It mentioned the TMC leader also made accusations against Chakraborty's wife, “alleging her involvement in the financial scandal, wherein she allegedly entered a business transaction with individuals who perpetrated such financial scandals.”