Mithun Accuses Pawan of Selling JS Tickets

Kakinada: YSRC Godavari districts’ coordinator P. Mithun Reddy on Saturday lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan saying that the latter has no morals or ethics.

The ruling party leader accused Pawan Kalyan of selling the Jana Sena tickets to whoever gave him money.

He maintained that YSRC Pithapuram candidate Vanga Geetha will successfully face Pawan Kalyan in the constituency.

Mithun Reddy declared that YSRC will win from all 175 constituencies, including Pithapuram.

He disclosed that Memantha Siddham meeting will be held in Kakinada on April 19. He called upon people to make the meeting successful.