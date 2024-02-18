Missing TS Brothers Found in Vizag; Parents Vanish

Karimnagar: Two brothers, aged 10 and 14, who went missing from Durshed village in Karimnagar five months, were rescued by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Visakhapatnam from the railway station and placed in a state home in the port town. The Vizag CWC, upon learning the boys’ origins, had informed their Karimnagar counterparts.

The Karimnagar committee informed their parents, who said they were too poor to travel to Vizag and requested the CWC Karimnagar to bring back their children.

Following this, personnel from the Karimnagar centre went to Vizag and escorted the children back. However, when they went to the family’s home, the parents were found missing. Their neighbours said they did not know where the parents were.

The officials will try to meet the parents again on Saturday. Sources said the parents were too impoverished to own a phone.

The children are now sheltered at a child welfare home in Karimnagar.

"The elder boy had made two attempts to escape from his house. For now, both the boys have been placed in a child welfare home here," Karimnagar CWC chairperson Dhana Lakshmi told Deccan Chronicle.

CWC members R. Kalinga Shekar, Archana, Radha, Vijay, Sai Kiran, Priyanka, Anusha, and the Visakhapatnam special juvenile police officer Naga Suryanarayana Kumar were present during the press meet.