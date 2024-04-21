Top
Brahmin Associaton Demand Justice for Priest Attacked in Kakinada

Vadrevu Srinivas
21 April 2024 7:05 AM GMT
Brahmin Associaton Demand Justice for Priest Attacked in Kakinada
An incident of an attack on a Brhamin priest performing a marriage at Mulapeta village in U.Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada District went viral in social media. (Photo: By V. Srinivas)

Kakinada: A video of an attack on a Brahmin priest while he was performing a wedding at Mulapeta village in U.Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada District has gone viral in social media.

The incident has angered the Brahmin community, who have decided to launch an agitation against the incident. Though the incident occurred 10 days ago, it came to light on Sunday.

When the priest was performing a wedding, some mischievous youth covered the priest's face with an empty carry bag. When the priest expressed his anger and went ahead with the ceremony, a few more youth threw turmeric and kumkum powder on him.

After the incident, the priest kept mum. But today, some of the bridegroom’s relatives posted the video on social media and it has gone viral. The Brahmin Association leaders across the state have condemned the incident and demanded that the government take action against the micreants.

Endowment Commissioner, S.Satyanarayana has instructed the department officials to begin a probe into the incident and take action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Pithapuram police has started an investigating the incident, acting on a complaint lodged by the priest Achalla Suryanarayana Murthy.

Suryanarayana Murthy told Deccan Chronicle that the incident happened 10 days ago. The U.Kothapalli police has registered a case.


