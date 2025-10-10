Mirwaiz Appeals For Release Of Political Prisoners, Urges Humanitarian Reconsideration

SRINAGAR: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, on Friday made a heartfelt appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to reconsider the prolonged detentions of the region’s political prisoners.

Speaking from the pulpit of Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid during his customary post-sermon address on current affairs, he called for the release of these detainees, emphasising the need to uphold humanitarian and democratic values.

The Mirwaiz stated, “I once again appeal to the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, and the Home Minister, Mr. Amit Shah, to review this matter through a humanitarian and democratic lens and release these detainees, thereby ending the prolonged suffering endured by them and their families.” He stressed that such a gesture would significantly contribute to winning the hearts and goodwill of the people of Kashmir, fostering a sense of trust and reconciliation.

Reflecting on a personal note, Mirwaiz highlighted the significance of October 10, marking the day in 1965 when his father, Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq Shah, was imprisoned. He noted that his father endured three years of incarceration under harsh conditions, which had a profound and lasting impact on his health. Drawing a parallel to the present, Mirwaiz lamented that the same pattern of prolonged detentions persists today. He pointed out that hundreds of Kashmiris, spanning various ages and backgrounds, remain incarcerated for years, and in some cases decades, often under stringent laws, solely for expressing dissenting views.

Mirwaiz underscored the toll these detentions have taken, stating, “The mental and physical health of these individuals has been severely affected, and their families continue to endure immense suffering.” Among those imprisoned, he named prominent separatist political figures such as Shabir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Sayeda Asiya Andrabi, Aftab Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, and even elected representatives like Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdur Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, and MLA Mehraj Malik, all of whom remain behind bars.

Through his appeal, Mirwaiz urged the authorities to adopt a compassionate approach, emphasising that releasing these detainees would not only alleviate their suffering but also pave the way for greater understanding and harmony in the region.