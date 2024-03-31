Minority Leaders Quit TD, Join YSRC in Atmakur

Tirupati: The ruling YSR Congress (YSRC) appears to be consolidating its position in Atmakur assembly seat, with a fresh wave of defections from the Opposition Telugu Desam just weeks ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Several minority community leaders of Atmakur town joined the YSRC at an event organised at the camp office of MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy on Sunday. This came on the heels of several other high-profile exits from the TD over the past few weeks, including state vice president of Telugu Rythu Union and leaders from various associations.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Reddy launched a scathing attack on the TD for allying with the BJP, accusing the saffron party of pursuing divisive policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He stated that minorities have been shifting towards the YSRC after TD's tie-up with the BJP.



Highlighting YSRC government's welfare agenda, the MLA claimed that 99 per cent of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto have been implemented, with schemes benefiting every household in the state. He exuded confidence that the mass outreach of these populist programmes will ensure a thumping victory for the party in all the 175 assembly seats.

Vikram Reddy exhorted the new recruits and existing cadres to toil hard on the ground and garner support for the YSRC's re-election bid. The recent spurt in desertions from the TD ranks in Atmakur is perceived as a substantive setback for the Opposition, which has fielded former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy against the sitting legislator in the constituency.



