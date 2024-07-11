Top
Minor raped by 13-year-old neighbour in UP's Ballia

PTI
11 July 2024 8:43 AM GMT
Minor raped by 13-year-old neighbour in UPs Ballia
A girl was allegedly raped by her 13-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Ballia (UP): A girl was allegedly raped by her 13-year-old neighbour here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Narahi police station area on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old girl was alone on the terrace of her house when the accused jumped over from the terrace of his house and raped her before fleeing the scene, said Station House Officer (SHO) Panne Lal. The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who informed police, he said.
"Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, we have registered a case in the matter and initiated an investigation," the SHO said.


( Source : PTI )
Minor girl raped Ballia Uttar Pradesh Narahi police station SHO 
Rest of India Uttar Pradesh 
PTI
