Minor Girl’s Body Found Stuffed In Sack In Balasore; Police Launch Probe

Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
25 Sept 2025 9:19 PM IST

Police team begins probe into the mysterious death of a minor girl in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday.—Image By Arrangement

Bhubaneswar: The body of a minor girl was found stuffed inside a sack in a rented house at Samalpur under Industrial Police Station limits in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday, sparking shock and panic in the locality.

According to preliminary reports, the deceased hailed from Bahanaga and had been living in Samalpur for the past few months. She reportedly earned a living by collecting and selling scrap and waste materials. Police said the girl had been staying with two other young girls in the same house.

Her body was discovered inside the sack under suspicious circumstances. Police soon reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

While the exact circumstances remain unclear, investigators suspect foul play. The two girls who shared the house with the deceased have been detained for questioning to piece together her last hours.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents, who demanded a fair and transparent investigation. The local police, meanwhile, assured that all angles, including the possibility of murder, were being thoroughly examined. Security was tightened in the area as the probe continues.

About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

