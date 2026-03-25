UP: Juvenile Gets Life Term for Stepmother’s Murder in Sonbhadra
Stepson stabbed Ragini while father was away, leading to lengthy trial and verdict.
Sonbhadra: A court here on Wednesday convicted a juvenile of murdering his stepmother over six years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said on September 19, 2019, Anirudh Gupta, a resident of Ajnia village, had lodged a written complaint at Kon police station stating that his daughter Ragini (30) was stabbed to death by her 17-year-old stepson.
According to the prosecution, Ragini had married Shivnarayan Gupta, a resident of Kachnarwa, around six years prior to the incident. Shivnarayan was already married at the time.
Agrahari said at the time of the incident, Shivnarayan and his first wife were away, during which the accused attacked Ragini with a knife, inflicting severe injuries that led to her death.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Juvenile) Amit Veer Singh found the accused guilty, sentencing him life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000, the counsel said.
( Source : PTI )
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