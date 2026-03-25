UP: Juvenile Gets Life Term for Stepmother’s Murder in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: A court here on Wednesday convicted a juvenile of murdering his stepmother over six years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said on September 19, 2019, Anirudh Gupta, a resident of Ajnia village, had lodged a written complaint at Kon police station stating that his daughter Ragini (30) was stabbed to death by her 17-year-old stepson.