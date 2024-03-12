Hyderabad: A 15-year-old died in a road accident near KBR Park when he smashed into a divider and crashed into an electricity pole.

According to the complaint lodged by father Jagadish Barani Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, the victim identified as Barani Sai Rakesh, 15, and a student of Class X, left home around 5.30 am for a walk at PGR Ground.

He was allegedly encouraged by his friends to drive one of their vehicles, and he agreed to do so.

While on their way the victim lost control of the vehicle and collided with an electricity pole. The impact of the collision resulted in severe head injuries, leading to immediate demise at the scene.

A case has been registered against Barani Sai Rakesh's friend under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly encouraging him to ride the vehicle,said the police.

"We are conducting further investigations to ascertain the details of the incident and determine the appropriate course of action. Said Banjara Hills inspector K.M. Raghavendra.