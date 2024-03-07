Top
Home » Nation

Minister's Convoy Accident: One Dead, Three Injured

Nation
DC Correspondent
6 March 2024 7:47 PM GMT
Ministers Convoy Accident: One Dead, Three Injured
x
Minister Suresh was not in the involved vehicle. A 21-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, N. Israel, died in the collision. (Image: Twitter)

Tirupati: An early morning accident involving a vehicle from minister Audimulapu Suresh’s convoy in Tirupati resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

The accident occurred near Kesinenipalli village on Wednesday.

Minister Suresh was not in the involved vehicle. A 21-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, N. Israel, died in the collision.

Fruit vendor Shaik Meeravali and two others sustained injuries. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP Crime News Audimulapu Suresh andhra pradesh news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X