Minister's Convoy Accident: One Dead, Three Injured

Tirupati: An early morning accident involving a vehicle from minister Audimulapu Suresh’s convoy in Tirupati resulted in one fatality and three injuries.

The accident occurred near Kesinenipalli village on Wednesday.

Minister Suresh was not in the involved vehicle. A 21-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, N. Israel, died in the collision.

Fruit vendor Shaik Meeravali and two others sustained injuries. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.