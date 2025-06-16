Minister’s Chair Is Not ‘Seat Of Power’: Rajnath Singh

BHOPAL: Union minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called upon the lawmakers of BJP particularly those holding positions in the government to behave like a public servant, while reminding them that ‘Minister’s chair is not seat of power’.

Addressing the concluding session of the three-day training camp for ministers, MLAs, MPs and senior leaders of BJP from Madhya Pradesh at Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district in the state, Mr. Singh said those holding high positions in the government should consider themselves as ‘public servants, not the rulers.’

The BJP leaders must treat the people with respect, love and affection and also give due respect to the party workers, he said.

The training camp is being held close on the heels of a senior minister in the Mohan Yadav ministry, Vijay Shah, making derogatory remarks targeting Colonel Sofya Qureshi while speaking at a function in Indore district recently.

The supreme court has ordered the constitution of an investigation team of police officers to probe the matter.

Mr. Singh said the BJP has traversed a long journey to become the largest political party in the world because of its public credibility and hard work by its workers.

Three key features of the party that made it different from others are the regular training of its workers and leaders, belief in cultural nationalism and welfare of the poor, the union minister said.

He said India is fast emerging as a third largest economy in the world because of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who steered the country from the 11th largest economy towards the third largest economy in the world.

He said the country has now become a major exporting nation in the defense sector.

Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that India will not compromise with its sovereignty and unity and integrity, he added.