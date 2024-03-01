Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday directed that the construction of the medical college building in Khammam, on a five-acre site beside the old collectorate, to be completed quickly. He said the college should have all modern facilities for the students.

Discussing the issue with the representatives of the construction company, the minister noted that classes for the first year students had started. The college is being run from the old collectorate building in Khammam. The minister said that suggestions should be sought from prominent people in Khammam before starting the construction.