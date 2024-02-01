Minister Urges Proactive Water Shortage Solutions in Belagavi

Belagavi: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has emphasized proactive measures to address potential drinking water shortages in the drought affected areas.

During the Belagavi district-level progress review meeting of the Revenue Department on Wednesday he directed the formation of committees at every panchayat to oversee necessary arrangements for the distribution of drinking water.

The Minister issued directives to proactively address potential drinking water shortages by establishing agreements with private borewell owners in advance to ensure prompt water supply.

He suggested that during drought situations, tanker and borewell rent could be covered through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) grant.

The Minister said that Rs 63.84 crore has been disbursed as crop damage compensation to 3.43 lakh farmers in the district.

Tahsildars were directed to prominently display the list of compensation disbursements on the notice boards of respective Gram Panchayats. Steps are being taken to expedite compensation distribution to the remaining farmers within the next week.

With fifteen taluks declared drought-hit, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil reported that the Ghataprabha reservoir stands at 66.11 percent, Markandeya at 68.15 percent, and Malaprabha reservoir at 36.90 percent water capacity.

In response to the potential fodder shortage, tenders have been invited for procurement, and steps are underway to ensure an adequate supply.

Deputy Commissioner Patil noted the distribution of 17,931 fodder kits and affirmed that Rs 17 crore is available in the tehsildars account for addressing immediate needs.

In preparation for effective drought management, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil highlighted precautionary measures already in place, including the identification of villages at risk of drinking water scarcity and the listing of private borewells for emergency water supply.

Any drinking water concerns are expected to be resolved within 24 hours.