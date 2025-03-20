Minister Seeks Investigation Under a RTD Judge into Alleged Honey Trapping Against Him

BENGALURU: After disclosing that he was a target of a honey trapping attempt, Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Thursday sought a probe by a retired judge into the alleged honey trapping against him by some conspirators. He, however, stated the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has no meaning at all.

“I’m not a Harsichchandra or Sri Ramachandra,” said Rajanna and stated honey trapping was attempted on me but “I did not fall prey to it.” Speaking to reporters in Vidhana Soudha, Rajanna said he urged Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar to put an end to the “blackmailing” through honey trappings which intends to ‘tarnish’ a person’s image.

Rajanna claimed “Obscene video recordings include leaders of all political parties.” While, some have obtained stay from the Courts to gag media on telecast such videos.

According to the Minister, more or less 48 persons video recordings containing obscene scenes have taken place including leaders of central leadership.

The Minister said, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal referred my name on the floor of the Assembly and I clarified it on the floor of the Assembly.

He said pen drives/video recordings are aimed at ‘tarnishing’ a person’s image right from exposure of obscene video of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna among others.