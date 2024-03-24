Minister Rajini’s Call to Re-elect Jagan

Vijayawada: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said programmes on development and welfare were implemented without a break in Andhra Pradesh for the past five years by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Hence, it is important that he is re-elected for another term, she said.

The minister said in Guntur on Sunday that the future of the poor must be secured in AP. “There is no guarantee of the welfare schemes being continued if the Telugu Desam wins power.”

Rajini said that the public is ready to give Jagan Reddy a big win, no matter how many alliances the opposition parties make. “The people have a strong belief that Jagananna will do what he says and that no one can believe in Chandrababu's promises. There exists a positive mood for YSRC in the state irrespective of caste, religion and parties. The YSRC will create history once again with a resounding victory in the May elections.”

On the development of Guntur city, Rajini stated that the development made by the YSRC government in Guntur city was clearly visible to the people. All the main roads have been constructed, parks developed, the Gandhi Park was modernized and the Shilparam has been developed.

She said the YSRC leaders, activists and fans should work like soldiers till the completion of the election process and ensure the win of the YSRC.

She said that for the first time in the history of Guntur West constituency, CM Jagan gave an opportunity to a BC woman.