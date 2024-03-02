Minister Rajini Promises Guntur a Brand New Look

Vijayawada: AP health minister Vidadala Rajini said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is aiming at a brand new look for Guntur city. As part of it, the administration is completing roads and drain works in the city.

Shilparamam on the Inner Ring Road has already started, with cultural programmes and other entertainment.

“The city is developing on all the four sides. Once people give YSR Congress another chance, we will develop Guntur city to an unimaginable level,” Rajini promised.

She visited the Nallacheruvu walking track in Guntur city on Saturday and took a stroll with locals for a short time along with Guntur mayor Kavati Sivanaga Manohara Naidu. She and the mayor assured that all problems of Nallacheruvu area will be solved without fail.

The minister recalled that the Telugu Desam government did not complete underground drainage works in Guntur, leaving the city in a bad condition.

“After YSRC government has taken over, it has constructed roads in a systematic manner in the past five years. Corona pandemic had come as a major challenge within a year of government formation. The government stood by the people in their difficult times. Thereafter, it has worked hard for the state and people’s development,” Rajini recalled.

People of Nallacheruvu expressed happiness that the minister had herself come and inquired about the problems, promising to solve them. She halted at a local tea shop and had the brew with locals while chatting.

The mayor called on people to fully support Rajini in the upcoming elections.