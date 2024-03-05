Vijayapura: Minister of Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, announced on Monday the release of ₹57.63 crore for the works of Raichur and Mysuru airports.

Of this sum, ₹14.62 crore has been earmarked for Raichur Airport, while the remaining ₹43 crore will be utilized for the expansion and enhancement of the runway at Mysuru airport.

Highlighting the state's growing industries, especially in the agro-based sector, Minister Patil emphasized the need for enhanced transportation facilities and swift travel.

"The ongoing expansion of industries across the state, coupled with the increasing prevalence of agro-based industries, underscores our commitment to fostering growth. With a focus on market expansion, facilitating easy transportation, and ensuring swift travel experiences, we are actively developing airports. In alignment with this vision, grants have been allocated for the projects at Mysuru and Raichur airports. Our government is resolute in its intention to establish well-equipped airports in every district," Patil said.

In discussing the state's railway projects, Patil said that ₹93.32 crore has been sanctioned for the Tumakuru-Davangere and Gadag-Wadi railway projects, both in the final stages of land acquisition.

Of this funding, ₹50 crore will be allocated for Tumakuru-Davangere, and ₹43.32 crore for Gadag-Wadi projects.

Patil pointed out that the Gadag-Wadi railway development will significantly connect Kittur, including Hubli, with various cities in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The Tumakuru-Davangere project, crucial for connecting Tumakuru with central Karnataka, is deemed essential for the state's development by facilitating quicker travel to parts of North Karnataka.

Upon completion, these railway projects are expected to stimulate economic activities and infrastructure development across multiple districts, Patil asserted.