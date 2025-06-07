Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Skimpy Clothes Are Foreign Concept Of Beauty

Bhopal: Kailash Vijayvargiya, the senior cabinet minister in the Mohan Yadav government, does not find girls wearing skimpy clothes beautiful.

For he believes fewer clothes and short speeches are a foreign concept of beauty.

“Skimpy clothes are foreign concept of beauty. There is a saying in Western countries that a woman wearing fewer clothes is viewed as very beautiful, just like a leader is considered good if he or she speaks less”, Mr. Vijayvargiya said while addressing a gathering in Indore on Thursday.

The veteran leader said he does not go with the western concept of beauty but he finds a woman beautiful when she wears nice clothes as per the Indian culture.

“I believe a woman is a form of goddess. I don’t find a woman in revealing clothes attractive”, he added.

He said sometimes he refuses girls to take selfies with him saying ‘Beta, come properly dressed next time, we will take selfie’.

Mr. Vijayvargiya, who is known as a very progressive minded politician, was highlighting how beautiful the Indian culture is.