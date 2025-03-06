Minister hints no increase in ‘ladki bahin’ scheme benefit this year

Mumbai:Maharashtra minister for women and child development Aditi Tatkare on Wednesday indicated that monthly cash installment of Rs 1500 under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme (MMLBS) may not be increased soon. Ms Tatkare said that the government never promised to increase the amount from the upcoming financial year. Even the manifesto of the party is meant for five years, she said. In its election manifesto, the Mahayuti had promised to increase the amount to Rs 2,100.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, Congress MLC Satej Patil among other legislators moved a calling attention motion in connection with the increase of the monthly installment under the MMLBS. The Women and Child Development Minister made the remark while responding to the calling attention motion.



After the drubbing in the Lok Sabha election in May 2025, the BJP-led Mahayuti government had brought a MMLBS to provide financial assistance of Rs 1500 to married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-65 age group. The scheme is considered to the most significant factor in the Mahayuti’s spectacular performance in the Assembly election. The alliance won 234 out of 288 Assembly seats.



After taking oath as the chief minister in December 2024, Devendra Fadnavis had announced to conduct a scrutiny of the ineligible beneficiaries of the scheme, while hinting to increase payouts from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2100 from the next financial year.



Mr. Parab raised several questions on the MMLBS asking whether Rs 2,100 will be paid to the women beneficiaries after the budget session as announced by the CM and what action will the government take against those officials who have allowed ineligible women to take the benefits of the scheme.



Ms Tatkare told the Council that the CM did not make any statement to increase the monthly installment under the scheme in the budget session. “We will certainly increase the cash benefit. But the manifesto is meant for five years. We never made a statement regarding increasing installment to Rs 2,100 in this budget session. An appropriate proposal in connection in this regard will be tabled before the government by my department once the CM, Deputy CMs and cabinet ask to do so,” the minister said.



The minister said that as a beneficiary of the MMLBS completes 65 years of age, she will be automatically removed from the scheme. Therefore, the number of the beneficiaries will keep changing each month and 1.20 crore beneficiaries have so far become ineligible after completing the 65 years of age. She also informed that when the MMLBS was rolled out, the government had estimated that 2.50 crore women would take the benefits of the scheme. “2.62 crore women had applied out of which 2.52 crore women fulfilled the eligibility criteria and were getting the benefit,” she said.