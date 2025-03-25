Minister Files Complaint With Home Minister Over ‘Honey Trap’ Attempts

Bengaluru: After claiming ‘honey trap’ attempts against him on the floor of the Assembly on Friday, Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna on Tuesday met Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar at his residence Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru to register a complaint over the alleged ‘honey trap’ attempts by conspirators. The Minister of Cooperation alleged conspirators attempted to 'honey trap' him but their efforts went futile on both the occasions.

Disclosing this to media persons, Parameshwar said he will hold discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to decide on the mode of investigation to be conducted into the ‘honey trap’ attempts. The Home Minister stated to consult legal experts as well on the complaint given by Rajanna.

The Home Minister, however, refused to divulge details of the complaint given by Rajanna.

In reply to Public Interest Litigation filed in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation by sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation into the ‘honey trap’ attempts against Rajanna, Parameshwar said he will not wait for the order of the Supreme Court and consider PIL in the Supreme Court as a separate one.

He clarified a suo moto case cannot be registered since ‘honey trap’ attempts were raised on the floor of the Assembly. “Had the Speaker directed for a suo moto case then it would have been a different issue?’ he said and stated “No such direction has come from the Speaker over honey trap attempts.”

To a query over delay in registering a complaint by Rajanna, Parameshwar said Rajanna brought to his notice that delay in filing a complaint was owing to his prior fixture of his commitments.