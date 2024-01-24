Minister Faces Protests Over Unpaid Water Bills

Tirupati: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy's journey to Kuppam on Wednesday took an unexpected turn when his convoy was stopped by local leaders and activists from his own party in V. Kota. The irate crowd, armed with placards and raised voices, demanded immediate payment of Rs 20 crore in unpaid water supply bills that had been festering for the past four years under the local panchayat's watch.

Frustration simmered among the protesters, who recounted their numerous attempts to get the outstanding bills settled over the past four years. Their appeals, they claimed, had fallen on deaf ears, leaving them exasperated and desperate for a resolution. They demanded the minister's immediate intervention and a concrete assurance that the water bills would be cleared without further delay.

Faced with the tense situation, Reddy engaged in prolonged discussions with the agitated protesters. While initially met with anger and impatience, his calm demeanor and assurances of taking up the matter with the state government gradually managed to placate the crowd. Though not entirely satisfied, the protesters eventually allowed the minister's convoy to proceed to Kuppam, where he was scheduled to attend important party events.