Minister Directs Setup of Technical Committee for Super Specialty Hospitals

DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 9:23 AM GMT
Damodar Rajanarsimha urges swift completion of hospital construction for public access.
Medical and health minister oversees preparations for new superspecialty hospitals.

Hyderabad: Medical and health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday has directed the appointing of a technical committee to provide medical services in the upcoming superspecialties hospitals in the city and Warangal. He said that the construction work should be completed soon, and the facilities opened to the public. He was speaking at a review meeting on the status of works with officials of the roads and building department. The minister directed medical and health officials to work towards providing better medical services by making the hospital immediately accessible to the public. Rajanarasimha also told officials to set up a technical committee on treatment for visually-handicapped patients coming from the districts to the city.


