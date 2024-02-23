Minister Directs Setup of Technical Committee for Super Specialty Hospitals

Hyderabad: Medical and health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Thursday has directed the appointing of a technical committee to provide medical services in the upcoming superspecialties hospitals in the city and Warangal. He said that the construction work should be completed soon, and the facilities opened to the public. He was speaking at a review meeting on the status of works with officials of the roads and building department. The minister directed medical and health officials to work towards providing better medical services by making the hospital immediately accessible to the public. Rajanarasimha also told officials to set up a technical committee on treatment for visually-handicapped patients coming from the districts to the city.