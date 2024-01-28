Minister Buggana slams Chandrababu's double standards

Kurnool: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy criticised TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu for authoring a book opposing concessions for employees, freedom fighters and journalists. He contrasted this with Chandrababu's promises for 2024 elections, such as free travel for women, indicating double standards of the Telugu Desam chief.

The minister inaugurated several key projects in Dhone town on Sunday, including a swimming pool at Dr. Ramasubbaiah Park (₹1.21 crore), a club house (₹4.86 crore), a modern vegetable market (₹18.60 crore), and a 100-bed hospital on a 10-acre plot (₹37 crore). Other projects opened include Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls Hostel buildings (₹36 crore), Railway Station Road (₹2.90 crore), Panchayat Raj department guest house (₹42 lakhs), and municipal office entrance (₹40 lakhs).Speaking at the launch of the 100-bed hospital, Rajendranath Reddy denounced previous rulers of AP for not fulfilling their promises. He described as deceptive programmes like Babu Surety, Vastunna Meekosam and Ras Kadaliraa.He compared these with YSRC government's commitment to lasting development under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, like road infrastructure in Dhone even reaching remote villages. He said they have completed road projects with over ₹650 crore in the Dhone constituency.Speaking on the occasion, State Meat Corporation chairman A. Sriramulu lauded Minister Buggana for developing Dhone with an investment of ₹2,500 crore. He expressed confidence that if Buggana secures victory again, he will further propel the constituency's progress with an ambitious ₹5,000 crores investment.Dhone municipal chairman Sapthashaila Rajesh, zilla parishad chairman Y. Papireddy, Dhone MPP Regati Rajasekhar Reddy, Dhone mandal YSRCP president Mallempalli Ramachandrudu, vice chairman Zakir, Nandyal district collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Nandyal SP K. Raghuveer Reddy, Kurnool municipal commissioner A. Bhargav Teja, and Dhone DSP Srinivas Reddy were among those present.