Minister Botsa Satyanarayana Inaugurates School of Smart Agriculture

The school will empower farmers towards improve agricultural yields in the state region.



Inaugurating the School of Smart Agriculture as well as a Rythu Sammelan on the occasion, minister Satyanarayana pointed out that agriculture is important for the livelihood of many people.



He expressed the confidence that the school will help farmers with necessary skills for growing better crops and increase their income.



Centurion University vice president Professor D.N. Rao outlined the school’s goal to educate farmers about sustainable practices with reduced reliance on chemicals.

Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appalanaidu emphasised the crucial role of farmers in feeding the country’s population. He called for increased focus on better cultivation practices.





