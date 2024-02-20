Minister Ambati Dares Naidu for Open Debate with him in TD Office

Vijayawada: Water resources minister, Ambati Rambabu, said on Tuesday that he is ready to join an open debate with Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu on development and welfare.



Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, he said the Nara clan does not have the ability to challenge chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu, who destroyed his own party’s manifesto, has no moral right to throw a challenge.

Ambati Rambabu said, “Even if people don't come to Ra Kadalira, Chandrababu walks around lecturing to the chairs. Naidu repeats the dialogue in Balakrishna's movie saying, 'If you dare, come to an open discussion with me. Would you tell me the time or do you want me to tell you? Tell me the place or do you want me to tell you?”

He said Chandrababu ran away from the legislative assembly but was now throwing challenges at the chief minister, knowing well that there was no room for discussions while Jagan Reddy was preparing for the elections.

The minister dared Naidu, “Come on. I am ready to accept your challenge. Our leader is very busy with preparations for the election. I am ready for a discussion and shall come even to your TD office for this purpose.”

Minister Rambabu said there was no mass response to Chandrababu’s Raa Kadalira and Lokesh’s Sankharavam. “Pawan Kalyan put his Varaahi vehicle in the shed, unable to face CM Jagan, who getting huge support through the mega Siddham meetings.”

He said, “If Chandrababu gives a package to fill oil or pay money at the petrol station, then only Pawan’s Varaahi would restart after receiving the package.”

“With the Siddham Sabhas, the illusions of TD leaders have been removed regarding tough fights in elections. Jagan has held public meetings in three areas so far in an unprecedented manner, as if there were no records of such enthusiasm and such a massive event in the history of politics.”

Ambati Rambabu said Alla Ramakrishna Reddy “is a sincere politician and his return will add more strength to the party in Mangalagiri and in the district. It is great to see a person who has struggled for the party since day one coming back to the party.”