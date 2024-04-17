Minister Accuses Naidu of Stopping Water Projects Through Courts

Tirupati: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Wednesday levelled serious accusations against leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu of deliberately obstructing three crucial water supply projects in Punganur assembly constituency by moving courts against them.

Speaking at an election campaign event on Wednesday, Peddireddy claimed that Chandrababu had approached the courts and stalled Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's approved projects for providing piped water from Gandikota to every household in the region.

"Despite Naidu's obstructionist moves, these vital water projects will be completed soon," the minister assured.

He maintained that while the YSRC regime has fulfilled all poll promises despite Covid challenges, the previous TD government failed to implement even one of the 600 promises in its manifesto, focusing solely on a temporary capital.

Peddireddy praised Jagan Mohan Reddy for ensuring that welfare reaches every home directly, unlike passing through Janmabhoomi committees during Telugu Desam's rule.

The minister dismissed Naidu's "Super Six" schemes as deceptive promises like his past Sri Lanka claim.