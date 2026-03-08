Mind Your Own Business: Kamal Haasan to Trump Over Russia Oil Waiver

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan criticised the United States after it granted India a 30-day temporary waiver allowing its refineries to continue purchasing Russian energy, saying India is a sovereign nation that does not take orders from abroad.

The founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam posted an open letter on X addressed to US President Donald Trump.

In the message, Haasan asserted India’s independence in matters of national policy and urged the United States to respect the sovereignty of other countries.

“We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores. Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities,” he wrote.



