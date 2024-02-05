MIM To Contest 3 LS Seats

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest from the two Lok Sabha seats it holds in the general elections —Hyderabad and Aurangabad (Maharashtra) — as well as in Kishangunj (Bihar), party president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday.

While Owaisi will be seeking re-election from Hyderabad for the fifth time to the Lok Sabha, in Aurangabad, the MIM will be seeking to repeat its victory in 2019 when the party’s Imtiyaz Jaleel was elected. In Bihar’s Kishanganj, the AIMIM came third in the 2019 polls with Congress winning the seat but hopes that this time it can win from there.

The outgoing Lok Sabha is the first for AIMIM to have two members in the House and the party is seeking to add one more when elections are held in the coming few months.