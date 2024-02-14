MIM says KCR, and his Govt did not Keep Promises to Minorities

Hyderabad: The AIMIM, for long a BRS ally, on Tuesday said that the K. Chandrashekar Rao government had never kept its promises, especially on to issues related to the minorities.

Speaking during the discussion on the vote-on-account Budget in the Assembly, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said that the BRS had before 2014 claimed that it would help retain 1,654 acres in Manikonda Jagir with the Wakf Board. When the case went to the Supreme Court in 2022, the BRS, which was in power by then, claimed that it was government land.He said that the BRS government had in 2021 sanctioned Rs 105 crore as grant in aid for renovation of various Wakf institutions and released the funds in 2023. Though the BRS government released the funds for Wakf institutions, it also permitted the collectors to use those funds for other purposes.“I demand that the Congress government initiate strict action against district collectors for diverting the funds to purposes other than what they were meant for,” he said.Owaisi said that Rao had promised a registration office in Bandlaguda, but the government never took any step in this direction.