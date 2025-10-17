MIM MLA’s Biryani Feast Turns Chaotic in Bihar

Utter confusion prevailed when the people came to collect sachets while AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam was filing nomination papers for contesting the Assembly elections from Bahadurganj constituency. On seeing sachets, a large number of people thronged the premises to grab them leading to chaos in the locality.

Alam’s supporters asked them to maintain proper order but the people did not budge. The local police later intervened and pacified the crowd.

The political parties in Bihar took strong objection to distribution of biryani sachets to people as it amounts to violation of model code of conduct (MCC).