Hyderabad: Miltenyi Biotec, a provider of products and services used in biomedical discovery, is launching operations in India with its Miltenyi Innovation and Technology Centre in Hyderabad. This competitive generic therapy (CGT) centre of excellence will provide Indian researchers, scientists and clinicians easier access to expertise, research, and manufacturing solutions.

Each year, more than 10,000 patients are treated with cell products using Miltenyi Biotec’s technologies. More than 950 investigational new drug( IND) applications as well as investigational device exemptions (IDE) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are using Miltenyi Biotec’s technologies and platforms.

The company is well poised to enable local development and manufacturing in India to drive affordable and accessible CGT therapies.