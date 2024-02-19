MILAN-24 Naval Exercise Begins in Visakhapatnam with Global Participation

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy’s mega naval exercise MILAN-24 kicked off on Monday with several ships from Indian and foreign navies participating in harbor exercise.

The harbor phase of exercise involved all the activities of MILAN which include professional discussions, opening ceremony, seminar, visits, city tours, social functions, and planning for the sea phase.

According to official information from the Eastern Naval Command, 51 countries confirmed participation in the international maritime event and ships from 15 countries anchored in Visakhapatnam as on February 18.

With the hashtag #MILAN2024, the Indian Navy extended a gracious welcome to all participants. Among the distinguished guests is the UMS King Sin Phyu Shin (F 14), a Kyan Sittha Class Frigate from the Myanmar Navy, gracing Visakhapatnam's shores to partake in the multilateral naval exercise and also opened its arms to the USS Halsey, symbolizing the enduring bond between nations and the commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Further enriching the international contingent, the Iranian Navy's IRIS Dena, a Moudge Class Frigate, arrived at Visakhapatnam, underscoring the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Iran.

Joining the chorus of friendship and cooperation, the French Navy's Atlantique 2 aircraft, fresh from a bilateral exercise, now stands poised to participate in MILAN 2024.

On Sunday, with traditional Indian hospitality , the Indian Navy welcomed dignitaries were the HMAS Warramunga of the Royal Australian Navy, JS Sazanami of the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, and HTMS Prachuap Khiri Khan (OPV 552) of the Royal Thai Navy. These vessels joined Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People’s Navy in a grand display of international camaraderie.

This is Australian Defence Force’s first regional presence deployment for 2024 and the first large-scale multilateral exercise on the Navy’s calendar for the year.

The Australian Defence Force will be represented by the Commander of the Australian Fleet, Rear Admiral Chris Smith, and HMAS Warramunga, with an embarkedMH-60R Seahawk helicopter, which is currently conducting an Indo-Pacific regional presence deployment.