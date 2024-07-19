Microsoft outage impacts Indigo, Akasa, Spicejet, Air India Operations, airport services

A major disruption in Microsoft Corp.’s cloud services caused service disruptions to a number of businesses around the world, including in India, on Friday. A number of airlines, including Indigo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Spicejet have said that they were all facing technical glitches.





#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024





#TravelUpdate: Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 19, 2024

Globally too, a number of airlines and banks were hit by the service disruptions. The cause of the outage is still unclear, but many of those affected have linked the issue to Microsoft PC operating systems.



An official Microsoft 365 service update on X earlier in the day said, “We’re investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services”. Citing sources, Reuters report said the London Stock Exchange has suffered an outage.



Microsoft’s status pages indicated ongoing problems with Azure cloud and Microsoft 365 services, particularly in the central US region. “We are aware of this issue and have engaged multiple teams. We’ve determined the underlying cause,” stated Microsoft. “We are currently applying mitigation. Customers should see signs of recovery at this time as mitigation applies across resources in the region.” Indigo said that its systems “across the network” were impacted by the issue with Microsoft Azure, “which has resulted in increased wait times at our contact centres and airports”.

“You may experience slower check-ins and longer queues… Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly,” Indigo said in a statement.

Akasa Air said that its online services like booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. “Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters,” it said in a post on social media platform X.





