MHA team meets Meitei and Kuki groups in Manipur

Guwahati: Amid the warning of the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) to Kuki-Zo Council to withdraw ongoing indefinite shutdown call, a team from the Ministry of Home Affairs led by its North East Advisor AK Mishra met with both Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups in Manipur and explained them that the Centre has prepared a roadmap for peace in ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

The Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) has strongly condemned the ongoing indefinite total shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas, now in its fifth day, and has demanded its immediate withdrawal.

There has been an “indefinite shutdown” in Kuki-Zo areas since Saturday after one youth died and many others were injured after protestors clashed with security forces in Kangpokpi district. The incident took place on the first day that the government attempted to implement “free movement” through the highways. The groups have opposed the enforcement of this move until their political demand for separate administration is addressed.

The MHA team met Kuki-Zo groups in Churachandpur district on Tuesday but the impasse over free movement and the blockade of highways in Kuki-Zo areas continued even after it.

Security sources said that the meeting was held at the DC office and was attended by members of different Kuki-Zo groups including Kangpokpi based Committee on Tribal Unity, Churachandpur based Kuki Zo Council, and Pherzawl and Jiribam-based Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee.

On Wednesday morning, the MHA representatives also met members of Meitei groups such as Federation of Civil Societies (FOCS), All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in Imphal.

“During the meeting, we submitted a memorandum with five demands. For free movement along all highways, the rehabilitation of internally displaced people, stopping violence on civilians and to ascertain the true demographic of Manipur,” said FOCS spokesperson Ngangbam Chamchan Singh.

Mr Singh told reporters, "A FOCS delegation met the MHA Advisor and other officials at the Old Secretariat (in Imphal) on Wednesday following an invitation during which Mr Mishra informed them that the Centre has prepared a roadmap to end the ongoing conflict in the state and it will be implemented in phases."

The FOCS spokesperson further said, " Mr Mishra informed us that the roadmap includes surrender of weapons, reopening of roads, and curbing activities of armed groups. In connection with this, on February 20, the Governor had called for the surrender of all arms. Movement of all people on all roads of the state without any hindrances. These are part of the initial phase of the roadmap as per Mishra."

Regarding the suspension of operations (SOO) pact between the Centre and Kuki armed groups, Mr. Ngangbam said, "Mishra said while the agreement has lapsed it has not been abrogated. However, the agreement will be remodified and revised in due course."

The FOCS spokesperson said, “We presented five points to them, which include free movement of all people in the state without any hindrance. We also urged them to allow the rehabilitation of all internally displaced persons to their native places without any fear, initiate steps to stop gun attacks on villagers by armed groups, to take steps to make a detailed study of the demography of Manipur and initiate dialogue.”

Meanwhile, The NPO urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore normalcy, warning that if the situation persists, the Naga people may be forced to take their own course of action, including legal measures.

The shutdown has paralyzed commercial activities, with shops closed and several trucks stranded in Senapati district. It is significant that Kuki-Zo women continue to enforce strict vehicle movement regulations in Kangpokpi, allowing only emergency services to pass.



