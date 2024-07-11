MHA Extends Ban On Pro-Khalistani Group SFJ For Five Years

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the ban imposed on Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founded by designated Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for five years due to its anti-India activities.

The MHA said that SFJ was declared a banned organization five years ago under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in its notification issued on Tuesday.

"The SFJ continues to be involved in anti-national and subversive activities in Punjab and elsewhere, intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," said the Ministry. It also said that the SFJ is encouraging and aiding the activities for the secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union of India and supporting separatist groups fighting for this purpose in India and elsewhere.

"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) and (3) of section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government extends declaration of SFJ as an unlawful association and directs this notification shall… have effect for a further period of five years from July 10, 2024," the ministry added.