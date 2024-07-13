More Power to J&K Lieutenant Governor

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 by enhancing some powers of the Lieutenant Governor, of the erstwhile state.

A notification issued by the MHA states that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the amendments to the rule, which exercise the powers granted by section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), read with the Proclamation dated October 31, 2019, issued under section 73 of the Act.

The Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019 were amended by the President through additional rules.

The notification reads, "These rules may be called the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Temtory of Jammu and Kashmir (Second Amendment) Rules, 2024."

The changes will take effect on July 12th, the day they are published in the Official Gazette. This is a prelude to the likely assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Certain rules have been added to the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019 (henceforth referred to as the principal rules).

As per the inserted sub-rule (2A), "No proposal which requires the previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to 'Police', 'Public Order', 'All India Service' and 'Anti Corruption Bureau' to exercise the discretion of the Lieutenant Governor under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary."

Following rule 42 in the principal rules, rule 42A has been added, pointing, "Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs shall submit the proposal for appointment of Advocate-General and other Law Officers to assist the Advocate-General in the court proceedings, for approval of the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister."

In the inserted rule 42B, "Any proposal regarding grant or refusal of prosecution sanction or filing of an appeal shall be placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary by the Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs."

The notification states that some provisos will be added to rule 43, principal rules, after the third proviso. These provisos are related to matters about prisons, the Directorate of Prosecution, and the Forensic Science Laboratory. The notification specifies that "the matters shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by Administrative Secretary, Home Department through the Chief Secretary."

"Provided also that in respect of matters connected with posting and transfer of Administrative Secretaries and cadre posts of All India Services officers, the proposal shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department through the Chief Secretary."

It is important to note that the main regulations were revised on February 28, 2024 and were first published in the Indian Gazette on August 27, 2020.