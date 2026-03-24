MGL Assures Uninterrupted PNG, CNG Supply

Mumbai:Amid global energy concerns related to the West Asia war, Mahanagar Gas (MGL) issued a statement today assuring residents in Mumbai and Thane of an uninterrupted supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The Center has prioritised domestic gas requirements to ensure local transport and households remain unaffected, it said.

In an official statement, the MGL stated that it is taking necessary steps to ensure reliable and safe fuel supply for households and transport, in line with the Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order 2026, which gives top priority to domestic PNG and CNG.



“We remain committed to seamless delivery of PNG and CNG and are working continuously to enhance our efforts to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers,” its managing director Ashu Shinghal said.



MGL’s services extend across several regions, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Raigad, Ratnagiri as well as areas in Karnataka such as Chitradurga and Davanagere.



Concerns about the PNG and CNG supply have been growing after Iran announced closure of Strait of Hormuz, a major oil and gas supply route, in response to joint attacks on it by the US and Israel.



The MGL also announced a series of consumer-focused incentives to drive adoption. These include free gas worth Rs 500 for new registrations between March 16 and April 30, a Rs 1,000 bill adjustment in buildings with over 60 per cent penetration, and a Rs 500 instant discount for web-based registrations.

Apart from that, it is offering an instant discount of Rs 500 per customer for web registrations and waiver of minimum charges during periods of non-usage and also promised to introduce zero upfront registration charges soon, wherein payments will be made only after conversion.



In the case of commercial customers using PNG, MGL is waiving registration charges, and added that the company will also undertake downstream infrastructure at its own cost.



“MGL will continue to strengthen its infrastructure and customer engagement efforts to ensure reliable supply and improved service delivery across all its geographical areas,” it added.