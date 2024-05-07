Hyderabad: MGIT Students Protest for Summer break amid scorching heat

Hyderabad: Students at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) in Hyderabad escalated their protests against holding classes amidst the severe summer heat. Under the banner 'We Want Holidays,' the students boycotted classes on Monday.

The protest arose even as competitive exam coaching continues in several corporate schools and colleges for students of Classes 10 and 12 despite the sweltering conditions. Degree students of autonomous colleges are still writing their exams.

The MGIT students argued that the oppressive heat was not only causing discomfort but also impairing their academic performance. The administration has not responded to the repeated requests for holiday extensions.