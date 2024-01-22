Meticulous police bandobast for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Celebrations in City

Hyderabad: In a proactive measure aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of the countrywide celebrations of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations in Ayodhya Ram temple on Monday, city police deployed an average of 70 personnel from each police station, across sensitive areas in the city, including around temples and mosques.

Speaking about the arrangements, Panjagutta traffic ACP Nageswar Rao said "temples and masjids were in our priority list. We wanted to foil any possible religious dispute from emerging. There was strategic deployment all around and this created a secure environment for the celebrations. The process also involves coordinating with religious leaders and community representatives, with whom were working closely all these days. The concentration was more in temples and places where the turnout of devotees was on a larger scale.”

Incidentally, almost 95 per cent of the police force was assigned duties for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations held across all temples.