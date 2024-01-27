Methodist Boys School Alumni Recall 30 Year Old Memories

Hyderabad: The Class of 1993 of the Methodist Boys High School at Abids met at an event dubbed 'Tees Saal Baad (30 years later). Alumni members strolling through the school corridors and made recommendations and suggestions to the school management.

At a classroom, their roll call resonated once again, bringing back memories of their teachers' distinctive styles and camaraderie.

Vadiraj, senior executive in an artificial intelligence solutions company, now in Bengaluru, said: "Seeing my classmates, now seasoned professionals, brought immense happiness," he shared.

Realtor Raju Pochiah recalled incidents that had shaped their student days. Bhanu Prakesh, echoing the sentiment of the batch, reminisced about the hours spent with classmates and at favourite schooltime eatery, Taj Mahal Hotel where they would share masala dosa and button vada.

Vinaya Sheela, Principal and correspondent of Methodist Boys High School, said: "When our students return, thriving in their respective lives, it brings us immeasurable joy. We proudly introduce them to our current students as the embodiment of our school's legacy."

Sheela highlighted the changing landscape of education, noting, "There is a vast difference between the students then and now. They recounted tales of teachers caning students as a disciplinary measure.