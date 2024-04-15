Warangal: A customer caught the staff of a petrol bunk who had reportedly altered the meter to show a false reading, near Singarajupalli in Devarupulla mandal of Jangaon district on Sunday. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Sub-inspector Keshav said that a vehicle-owner suspected something was amiss when his two-wheeler ran out of petrol quickly after he refilled the vehicle. He returned to the outlet with a can and asked the staff to fill it with petrol, and filmed it on his mobile phone.

According to the video, the meter started running but there was no flow of fuel. Petrol began flowing from the dispenser only after the meter showed about 120 ml had been supplied.

On receiving information from the locals and watching the video, police went to the petrol outlet and started an inquiry. The staff claimed that it was a new unit and the meter was not functioning properly due to the formation of air bubbles in the fuel.

Police directed the petrol bunk owner to stop selling fuel till the dispenser was recalibrated. He was warned of strict action if he tried to cheat customers.