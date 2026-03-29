Merger Buzz Back In NCP

MUMBAI: Merger talks within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have resurfaced two months after the death of Ajit Pawar, this time emerging from the Sunetra Pawar-led faction. Speculation grew after NCP MLA Sunil Shelke suggested that a merger between the two factions remained possible if the party united under Ms.Pawar’s leadership.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare quickly dismissed the remarks, calling them Mr. Shelke’s personal views and insisting that no discussions are underway. He also denied any pressure from the BJP and maintained that any final decision lies solely with national president Sunetra Pawar. “The ongoing buzz is purely speculative,” he said.

The renewed chatter comes against the backdrop of efforts by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) to push for a reunification following Ajit Pawar’s death in an aircraft crash in Baramati on January 28. Soon after, Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Shashikant Shinde claimed that Ajit Pawar had been keen on a merger — a claim rejected by some NCP leaders from the Ajit Pawar faction who said they were unaware of such intentions. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also denied the assertions, saying Ajit Pawar would have consulted the BJP had he planned a political move of that magnitude.

The NCP split in June 2023 after Ajit Pawar, backed by a majority of MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-led government and assumed control of the party.

Mr. Shelke, who represents the Maval Assembly constituency in Pune district, said bringing the factions together under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership would strengthen the party. “If the leadership of Sunetra Vahini is accepted, both factions should merge. Our party will expand its base and grow stronger,” he said. He also claimed that leaders unwilling to accept her leadership may leave the party in the coming days.

The MLA’s comments sparked fresh political buzz. Responding to the remarks, Mr. Tatkare repeated that he had no information about any merger talks. “Whether Mr. Shelke gave his opinion or whether he has received any information from someone is unclear. The final decision will be taken by Vahini (Sunetra Pawar),” he said.

Mr. Tatkare further stressed that the BJP has never exerted pressure regarding a merger. “The BJP’s central and state leadership have respected the NCP. They have never interfered in our internal matters,” he said.

Shashikant Shinde of the NCP (SP) said the decision on any possible merger should remain with members of the Pawar family, who lead both factions. “No one should unnecessarily poke their nose into the matter,” he said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, meanwhile, declined to comment on the issue, saying that any discussion, if required, would take place after discussions between Sunetra Pawar, senior NCP leaders and the BJP. “There is no need to comment at this stage,” he said.